Hackensack, Garfield PDs, Prosecutor's Detectives Derail Ex-Cons' Drug Delivery Service

Two repeat offenders – one of whom had been busted and soon after released from jail twice in the past month -- ran a drug delivery service to a “vast clientele” throughout Bergen County, said authorities who arrested them.

City narcotics detectives teamed up with their colleagues at the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Garfield Police Department to nab Adebola O. Bamisile, 32, of Hackensack, and Joseph G. Williams, 30, of Garfield, Capt. Peter Busciglio said Friday.

They found both heroin and crack, along with drug paraphernalia, and seized a BMW 750i, jewelry and an undisclosed amount of cash, all for forfeiture, during a pair of warranted searches on Tuesday, Busciglio said.

Williams has been busted well over a dozen times in Bergen County the past 12 years, including what is now three arrests in a little over a month, records show.

A June 6 drug court violation landed Williams in the county jail for five days.

Maywood police then busted him on drug charges last Saturday – only to see Williams ordered freed by a judge less than 24 hours later.

Bamisile has a more violent history, also beginning in 2007, when he was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, records show.

This time, Williams was charged with distributing heroin and crack while Bamisile was accused of distributing crack -- in addition to other drug-related offenses against both.

Both remained held Friday in the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny.

