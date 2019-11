Hackensack firefighters extricated an SUV driver in a two-vehicle crash Monday that sent a sedan into a fire hydrant.

The freed driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that responders said didn't appear life-threatening in the crash at Prospect Avenue and Clinton Place around 1 p.m.

The vehicles had to be towed. The hydrant also required repair.

City police were investigating.

