Hackensack Ex-Con Busted Selling Drugs Again, Authorities Say

Hackensack police said they found four ounces of crack and a quarter-pound of pot on a career criminal who was again dealing drugs in the city.

Tipped off to his activities, members of the department’s Narcotics Bureau busted 33-year-old Gregory Lee Bruce of First Street on Tuesday, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

They also seized two vehicles of his for forfeiture, Busciglio said.

"G Money" Bruce’s criminal history began shortly after he became an adult and include several short county jail stints, records show.

A string of arrests the past 15 years were mostly drug-related – including a Ridgefield Park bust earlier this year that kept Bruce in the Bergen County Jail for nearly six months – as well as parole violations stemming from the offenses.

He’s also been arrested in Montvale and Hackensack within the past year.

Five years ago, authorities charged Bruce and his girlfriend with cooking crack with their 2-year-old child at home and stashing the drug along with pot for sale in a secret compartment behind the rear license plate of their car.

Bruce was again sent to the county lockup pending a Nov. 4 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on various drug charges.

