Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hackensack Employee Helps Chase Down Car Thief

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Malik Evans
Malik Evans Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy HACKENSACK PD

An employee at a Colombian restaurant in Hackensack who just had a company vehicle stolen jumped into another and chased the thief, who city police said they caught after following footprints in the snow.

The driver told police that he’d left the vehicle running in front of Pollos a la Brassa Mario on Main Street when the thief got behind the wheel and took off around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

Chased by the employee, 23-year-old Malik Evans crashed the stolen vehicle in the area of The Esplanade and Blanchard Terrace in Hackensack, then fled on foot, the captain said.

The employee pointed toward where Evans had gone and police set up a perimeter.

A short time later, Officer Michael Reo spotted footprints in the snow that led to the suspect, Busciglio said.

Evans – who is homeless -- at first refused to be handcuffed but then complied, the captain said.

He was charged with motor vehicle theft and resisting arrest before being released pending further court action.

Busciglio thanked Maywood police for assisting.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.