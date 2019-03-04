Hackensack Employee Helps Chase Down Car Thief

An employee at a Colombian restaurant in Hackensack who just had a company vehicle stolen jumped into another and chased the thief, who city police said they caught after following footprints in the snow.

The driver told police that he’d left the vehicle running in front of Pollos a la Brassa Mario on Main Street when the thief got behind the wheel and took off around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

Chased by the employee, 23-year-old Malik Evans crashed the stolen vehicle in the area of The Esplanade and Blanchard Terrace in Hackensack, then fled on foot, the captain said.

The employee pointed toward where Evans had gone and police set up a perimeter.

A short time later, Officer Michael Reo spotted footprints in the snow that led to the suspect, Busciglio said.

Evans – who is homeless -- at first refused to be handcuffed but then complied, the captain said.

He was charged with motor vehicle theft and resisting arrest before being released pending further court action.

Busciglio thanked Maywood police for assisting.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.