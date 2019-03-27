Hackensack Detectives Derail Bronx Trio's Counterfeit-Fueled Shopping Spree

A Bronx trio went on a spending spree with counterfeit $100 bills before Hackensack police detectives nabbed them, authorities said Wednesday.

The investigators stopped their 2002 Honda Accord on Essex Street near Prospect Avenue for a traffic violation and quickly learned that the driver, 19-year-old Jazlyn Rodriguez, didn't have a license, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

As they ordered her out of the car, the detectives noticed the rear-seat passenger -- identified as Bryan Day, 23 -- trying to conceal something under his feet, Busciglio said.

As he got out, they saw counterfeit $100 dollar bills on the floor of the sedan where he was sitting, the captain said.

The remaining passenger, 20-year-old Melissa Morales, was also ordered out of the vehicle, he said.

A short time earlier, the trio used phony bills for purchases at Rite Aid, Barnes and Noble and Dunkin Donuts, Busciglio said.

"The proceeds of the theft, change yielded from the fraudulent purchases, and approximately $1,000 in counterfeit currency were recovered from the vehicle," he said.

All three were arrested on forgery and theft-related charges and the Honda was impounded, Busciglio said.

Morales and Rodriguez were released on summonses.

Day was sent to the Bergen County Jail because of an outstanding out-of-county warrant from last May, Busciglio said.

