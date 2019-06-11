Hackensack Barber, 31, Tried Luring Girl, 13, Into His Car, Authorities Charge

A 31-year-old barber from Hackensack was taken into custody after he tried luring a 13-year-old girl into his car, authorities said.

Luis Farias was arrested on June 4 after Hackensack police were told that he tried talking the girl into his vehicle "for the purpose of engaging the juvenile in a sexual act," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

A judge ordered Farias released on Monday, pending a first appearance on luring and child endangerment charges, following a detention hearing. He'd spent five days in the Bergen County Jail.

"Mr. Farias has been a law-abiding business owner in the community for over 10 years," defense attorney Adam Lustberg said. "We look forward to addressing this allegation in a court of law."

******

ALSO SEE ( UPDATE): A veteran internist from Glen Rock who was arrested at his Hasbrouck Heights office sexually assaulted a patient, authorities charged.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fairlawn/police-fire/hasbrouck-heights-internist-from-glen-rock-67-sexually-assaulted-patient-authorities-charge/769770/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.