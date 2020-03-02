GWB NIGHTMARE: Flying Dump Truck Debris Smashes Through Car Windshield, Hits Driver In Head

A flying piece of metal from a dump truck's undercarriage smashed through a car windshield Monday on the George Washington Bridge, hitting the driver in the head, authorities confirmed.

The New Jersey-bound Chrysler 200 was struck on the upper level at 10:45 a.m., Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

The 28-year-old Bronx driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a traumatic head injury, responders said.

Meanwhile, police were reviewing surveillance video to try and find the truck.

Responders included Port Authority police and EMTs from Fort Lee and Englewood.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.