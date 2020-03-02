Contact Us
GWB NIGHTMARE: Flying Dump Truck Debris Smashes Through Car Windshield, Hits Driver In Head

Jerry DeMarco
Aftermath of the GWB mishap.
Aftermath of the GWB mishap. Photo Credit: CBS2 NEWS

A flying piece of metal from a dump truck's undercarriage smashed through a car windshield Monday on the George Washington Bridge, hitting the driver in the head, authorities confirmed.

The New Jersey-bound Chrysler 200 was struck on the upper level at 10:45 a.m., Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

The 28-year-old Bronx driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a traumatic head injury, responders said.

Meanwhile, police were reviewing surveillance video to try and find the truck.

Responders included Port Authority police and EMTs from Fort Lee and Englewood.

