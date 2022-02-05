Gunshots Heard During Standoff At Sussex County Country Club (DEVELOPING)

A standoff that started at a Sussex County country club prompted a heavy police presence from Sunday night into Monday morning with possible shots fired, developing reports say.

The standoff began near 306 G Shore Drive in Montague around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Gunshots were heard early Monday morning, the initial report says.

The address appears on Google as the location of Highpoint Country Club within a private condominium community.

Numerous law enforcement agencies were still on scene as of 1 p.m., the report says.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

