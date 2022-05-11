Guns Smuggled From Georgia By Central Jersey Felon: AG

A man from Central Jersey has been arrested for illegally smuggling guns into New Jersey from Georgia, authorities said.

Barrett R. Griffin, III, 33, of North Brunswick, was indicted on multiple weapons charges, according to Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Plotkin. The guns were allegedly intended to be sold unlawfully, he said.

The indictment, handed up by a State Grand Jury on Friday, May 6, alleges that between Feb. 5, and Feb. 7, Griffin illegally transported handguns from Georgia to New Jersey, for unlawful sale.

“As gun violence continues to disrupt the peace of communities throughout New Jersey, the importance of keeping illegal guns from crossing our borders cannot be overstated,” Plotkin said in a press statement.

A motor vehicle stop was made on the car Griffin was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel, on Feb. 7, Plotkin said.

Following a search of the vehicle, detectives seized five handguns, one assault rifle, and four large-capacity ammunition magazines from the vehicle’s trunk, Plotkin said. Griffin was ordered detained pending trial and was being held in the Burlington County Jail.

The investigation was conducted by the New Jersey State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

