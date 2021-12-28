Gunman Who Shot Off-Duty Officer In West Orange Charged With Attempted Murder

An East Orange man who shot an off-duty police officer intervening during an argument at a West Orange convenience store Monday has been charged with attempted murder, authorities announced.

The 27-year-old officer was at the store on South Valley Road when he saw a fight break out between Shaahid Forshee, 36, and another man around 3 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and West Orange Police Chief James P. Abbott said.

During the struggle, the Forshee struck the officer with the gun and fired the weapon, striking the unarmed officer in the head. The bullet grazed the officer’s head, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was taken to University Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

The person who was arguing with Forshee fled the scene. Forshee also fled and was later arrested in Newark. He was being held in the Essex County Jail in Newark on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authorities said.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday in Central Judicial Processing Court. The investigation, which is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-800-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432

