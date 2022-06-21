Gunman Wanted In Triple Jersey City Shooting Captured By US Marshals At Bergen County Hotel

US Marshals captured a 31-year-old Newark man accused of killing a woman and wounding two other people in a shooting in Jersey City last February, authorities said Tuesday, June 21.

Jimmy B. Colclough shot Raven Harris dead and wounded the other victims -- one 28, the other 29 -- at the intersection of Old Bergen Road and Neptune Avenue on Feb. 10, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Colclough had been wanted on murder, attempted murder and weapons charges when he was captured at a hotel on Paterson Plank Road in Carlstadt, Suarez said.

He remained held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearney pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Two of Colclough's brothers, Scott and Ahmin, were killed in 2020 and 2016, respectively. Both were members of Sa-Laf, a gang based out of Salem Lafayette housing complex in Jersey City, NJ Advance Media reports.

Sa-Laf member Shamar Bey was charged last year in what authorities said was the retaliatory killing of Scott Colclough in June 2020.

