Gunman Shoots Retired Newark Police Capt. In Attempted Carjacking, More Arrests: Authorities

Several arrests were made in connection with an attempted carjacking and multiple shootings including one for firing at a retired police officer in Newark this week, authorities said.

The following information was released by Newark Public Safety Director O’Hara:

On Nov. 24, police responded to 14th Avenue on a ShotSpotter notification where police found the victim, a retired Newark police captain, who had been shot at by a juvenile who attempted to carjack him. The suspect was arrested Friday on charges of carjacking, aggravated assault, weapon possession and criminal mischief.

Christopher Rodriguez, 20, and Tommie Jordan, 18, both of Newark, were arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with aggravated assault, weapon possession and conspiracy for an Elizabeth Avenue shooting.

Ammaj Jones, 19, of Newark, was arrested on Nov. 24, for robbing and shooting a victim on 1st Street on Nov. 18. He faces charges of aggravated assault, weapon possession and robbery.

Khalil Palmer, 38, of Irvington, was arrested on Nov. 23, for a shooting on Oct. 20 at South 20th Street. Palmer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, weapon possession and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.

Dashawn Gibson, 31, of Somerville, and Desmond U. Edward, Jr., 34, of Newark, were arrested on Nov. 26 after police observed a loaded firearm inside a vehicle driven by Edward during a motor vehicle stop. Each faces charges of weapon possession, possession of a prohibited weapon and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.

On Dec. 2, police arrested Zyair Anderson, 22, of Roselle. Officers recovered a handgun loaded with hollow point ammunition. Anderson faces federal weapons charges.

Rahman Ali Solomon, 20, of Newark, was arrested after police recovered a loaded weapon at a Stratford Place residence. Solomon faces charges of possession of a firearm while under the age of 21, possession of an extended magazine and violation of the regulatory provisions relating to firearms.

Raheem Bryant, 44, of Newark, was arrested on Nov. 30 following the execution of a search warrant and a handgun was recovered.

