Gunman Robs Gas Station Where Three Were Killed By Overdosing Driver

Jerry DeMarco
The robber was believed to have fled with several hundred dollars.
The robber was believed to have fled with several hundred dollars. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Passaic County gas station where a horrific heroin-involved crash killed three people earlier this year was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night, authorities said.

The robber fled the Route 23 Delta station in Wayne in a maroon Ford Edge that was parked on nearby New York Avenue around 8:45 p.m., they said.

He was last seen heading south on the highway and was described as white, about 6-foot-2, with gray hair and a gray beard, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

They didn't immediately say whether they see a connection to Saturday night's holdup and the July 12 gunpoint robbery of another Delta station on Newark Pompton Turnpike in neighboring Pequannock.

That robber wore black gloves and a light blue ski mask, they said.

The Wayne Delta station was the site of a February crash involving an overdosing heroin user who killed a father and son and an attendant who was pumping gas for them.

The driver, Jason Vanderee of Vernon, claims he didn't know the heroin he used was laced with fentanyl that knocked him unconscious while he was driving.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/sussex/news/attorney-driver-in-gas-station-crash-that-killed-3-didnt-know-heroin-was-laced-with-fentanyl/770611/

