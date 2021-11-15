Gunman Nabbed In I-287 Road Rage Incident, Police Pursuit: NJSP

A driver wielded a handgun during a road rage incident before initiating a police chase and intentionally crashing into a troop car on Route 287, state police said.

Russell T. Brown, 62, exited the white Chrysler Town and Country he was driving and pointed a handgun at another driver on Route 287 southbound at milepost 35 in Morris Township just before 4:20 p.m. Friday, state police said.

Troopers responding to the road rage report followed Brown, of Shallotte, NC, onto Route 78 eastbound, where they attempted to conduct a high-risk traffic stop near milepost 32.2 in Bridgewater Township.

Police activated emergency lights and used the PA system to command Brown to pull over and exit the vehicle — but he didn’t stay at the scene for long.

“The driver exited his vehicle, but after several minutes of refusing the trooper’s commands, he got back into the minivan and fled the scene,” police said.

Troopers chased Brown through several highways including Route 78, Route 287, Route 622 and State Highway 18, where he intentionally crashed into a marked state police vehicle, authorities said.

Brown was eventually stopped on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound at milepost 52 in Mansfield Township, Burlington County, shortly before 5:55 p.m., state police said.

After being stopped, Brown continued to refuse troopers’ commands and had to be physically removed from the vehicle and arrested.

A woman in the passenger seat was also arrested but later released when officers determined that she was an unwilling participant in the chase.

A 9mm handgun was recovered from the vehicle as well, police said.

Brown was charged with possession of a firearm without a permit, possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, aggravated assault (pointing a firearm), aggravated assault against a trooper, resisting arrest, eluding arrest, and obstruction of justice. He was being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The case is being prosecuted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

