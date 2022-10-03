Contact Us
Gunman Charged With Murder In Newark Shooting: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Frank Fields and Deandre Smith
Frank Fields and Deandre Smith Photo Credit: Frank Fields Facebook/Essex County Jail

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 30-year-old Newark man on Monday, March 7, authorities announced.

Deandre Smith is charged with murder in the 10th Street shooting that left Frankie Fields dead around 1:55 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

Fields and two other victims were transported to University Hospital, where Fields was pronounced dead, Stephens said alongside Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

The two other victims were in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

