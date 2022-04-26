Gunman Admits Killing 23-year-Old Jersey City Victim : Prosecutor

A 29-year-old Jersey City man pleaded guilty in connection with a 2020 shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead, authorities said.

Kenyowa Pinkney admitted shooting Javone Smith near near Martin Luther King Drive and Myrtle Avenue the morning of Monday, April 6, 2020, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Pinkney on Monday, April 15, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated manslaughter.

Pinkney surrendered to authorities days after Smith was pronounced dead. The incident marked the city's fourth deadly shooting in a seven-day span.

Sentencing is scheduled before Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent J. Militello on Friday, June 17.

