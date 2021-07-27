Gunman, Accomplice Charged In Deadly Jersey City Weekend Shooting

Two people have been arrested in a Jersey City shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead.

Yasir Harrison, 32, and Jala Long, 21, are charged in the shooting death of Raquan Bass on 94 Grant Ave., around 11 a.m. Saturday July 24, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Bass was rushed to the Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 11:15 a.m.

Harrison was charged with murder, and weapons offenses while Long is accused of being Harrison's accomplice, authorities said.

Long was arrested Tuesday at the South District Police Station on Bergen Avenue and Harrison was arrested at Bayview and Bergen Avenue – both without incident.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

