Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Gunfire Kills One, Wounds Three On Newark Street

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Police shut down South 8th Street between 11th and 12th avenues in Newark after the shooting.
Police shut down South 8th Street between 11th and 12th avenues in Newark after the shooting. Photo Credit: ABC7 Eyewitness News

One person was killed and three others were injured Monday night in a pair of shootings on the same Newark street, authorities said.

Gunfire broke out just after 5 p.m. on South 8th Street, off 12th Avenue, a neighborhood of mostly two-family homes.

The three hospitalized didn’t have life-threatening wounds, police said.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive or whether authorities had anyone in custody.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office was investigating, assisted by Newark police.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.