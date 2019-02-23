Gunfire Erupts Block From Where Bystander Was Struck At Paterson Bodega

Hours after an ex-con surrendered to police for shooting an innocent bystander from Clifton at a Paterson bodega, shots were fired a block away.

Although responding officers didn’t find a victim, they did collect enough evidence to arrest a 22-year-old ex-con who they said pulled the trigger at Temple and North 5th streets around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Rajaheem Alston of Paterson was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing, Speziale said.

Detectives Salvatore Marotta and Joehan Suarez of the Ceasefire Unit identified Alston as the shooter and arrested him Thursday afternoon in the area of Grand Street and Dale Avenue, the director said.

