Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Gunfire Erupts Block From Where Bystander Was Struck At Paterson Bodega

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Detectives Salvatore Marotta and Joehan Suarez of the Ceasefire Unit identified Alston as the shooter and arrested him Thursday afternoon in the area of Grand Street and Dale Avenue, the director said.
Detectives Salvatore Marotta and Joehan Suarez of the Ceasefire Unit identified Alston as the shooter and arrested him Thursday afternoon in the area of Grand Street and Dale Avenue, the director said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Paterson PD

Hours after an ex-con surrendered to police for shooting an innocent bystander from Clifton at a Paterson bodega, shots were fired a block away.

Although responding officers didn’t find a victim, they did collect enough evidence to arrest a 22-year-old ex-con who they said pulled the trigger at Temple and North 5th streets around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Rajaheem Alston of Paterson was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing, Speziale said.

Detectives Salvatore Marotta and Joehan Suarez of the Ceasefire Unit identified Alston as the shooter and arrested him Thursday afternoon in the area of Grand Street and Dale Avenue, the director said.

******

ALSO SEE: A Paterson ex-con surrendered to police Wednesday in connection with the shooting of an innocent bystander from Clifton at a city bodega.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-ex-con-charged-with-shooting-female-clifton-bystander-19-in-bodega/748402/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.