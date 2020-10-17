Gunfire Continues In Paterson: Three Shot in Separate Incidents

Gunfire continued in Paterson when separate shootings sent three city residents to the hospital.

That made nine people shot since last Sunday, one of whom was killed.

A 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were shot – one in the arm, the other in the foot -- near the corner 10th Avenue and East 28th Street shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

An ambulance brought one to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and the ither arrived in a private vehicle, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said Saturday.

Eight hours later, a 27-year-old man showed up at St. Joe’s with a gunshot wound he apparently received near the corner of Essex and Beach streets, they said.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, Valdes and Baycora said.

They didn’t say whether anyone has been charged or identified in the shootings.

A Paterson man brought by a private car to the hospital after being shot in the chest died two hours later, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/elmwood-park-native-26-gunned-down-in-paterson/796152/

