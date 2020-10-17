Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: GOTCHA! Passaic Sheriff's Officer Captures Attempted Murder Fugitive With Tec-9
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Gunfire Continues In Paterson: Three Shot in Separate Incidents

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
police car
police car Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Gunfire continued in Paterson when separate shootings sent three city residents to the hospital.

That made nine people shot since last Sunday, one of whom was killed.

A 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were shot – one in the arm, the other in the foot -- near the corner 10th Avenue and East 28th Street shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

An ambulance brought one to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and the ither arrived in a private vehicle, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said Saturday.

Eight hours later, a 27-year-old man showed up at St. Joe’s with a gunshot wound he apparently received near the corner of Essex and Beach streets, they said.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, Valdes and Baycora said.

They didn’t say whether anyone has been charged or identified in the shootings.

ALSO SEE: A Paterson man brought by a private car to the hospital after being shot in the chest died two hours later, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/elmwood-park-native-26-gunned-down-in-paterson/796152/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.