Gunfight Erupts At Union County Bar

One man was in critical condition following a gunfight that erupted outside a Union County bar, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at Tanky's Bar & Grill on Long Avenue in Hillside learned that three men were involved in a gunfight outside the bar shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi said.

One of the victims, 44-year-old Kaseem Sutton, was shot in the torso and subsequently drove himself to University Hospital in Newark for treatment with a second shooter in the passenger seat, Ricciardi said.

Sutton, of Springfield, was last listed in critical but stable condition.

The third shooter ran from the bar and drove off in a dark-colored SUV that was located about a block away, police said.

The incident remained under investigation.

