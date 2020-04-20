Gun Violence: Essex Prosecutor's Detectives Help Probe Six Newark Homicides In 21 Days

Investigators continued to pursue leads Monday in the deaths of three different people gunned down on city streets in less than a week. That makes six homicides in 21 days.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said he has dedicated members of his Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes Newark police detectives, to investigating the killings:

Khalif T. Ransom, 36, of Durham, North Carolina was shot dead in the 200 block of West Runyon Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday;

Nasir Clayton, 17, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after someone shot him less than a half-hour earlier in the 300 block of 14th Avenue;

Dashon S. Ragland, 30, of Paterson was shot shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday in the 900 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue and was pronounced dead less than a half-hour later at University Hospital.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help authorities solve any of the killings is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432 . Calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.