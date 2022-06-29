Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Occupants Flee After SUV Slams Into Popular Passaic County Flower Shop
DV Pilot Police & Fire

GUILTY: Sussex County Resident Admits Harassing 13-Year-Old Girl On Social Media

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A Sussex County resident admitted in court to harassing a 13-year-old girl on social media, authorities announced.
A Sussex County resident admitted in court to harassing a 13-year-old girl on social media, authorities announced. Photo Credit: qimono Pixabay

A Sussex County resident admitted in court to harassing a 13-year-old girl on social media, authorities announced.

Elizabeth A. Hogoboom-Szluka, 45, pleaded guilty to cyber-harassment in Sussex County court, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said in a release on Wednesday, June 29.

Hogoboom-Szluka, of Branchville, admitted to sending “indecent or lewd” comments to the 13-year-old girl on social media with the intention of harassing her, Koch said.

Hogoboom-Szluka is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Hogoboom-Szluka was represented by William Oake, Esq., while the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.