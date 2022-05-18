GUILTY: Sussex County Man, 43, Admits Uploading Child Porn To Google Drive

A Sussex County man admitted in court to uploading child pornography to his Google Drive account, authorities said.

Chad J. Lloyd, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography at the Sussex County Virtual Courtroom in Newton on Friday, May 13, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said in a release on Tuesday, May 17.

LLoyd, of Hopatcong, admitted to possessing child pornography and uploading the material to his Google Drive account, Koch said.

Lloyd is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, August 5.

Lloyd was represented by Daniel Agatino, Esq., while the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Magdalen Czykier.

