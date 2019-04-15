Contact Us
GUILTY! Paterson Boxer Who Shot Ex-GF 5 Times, Beat Her With Gun Convicted Of Attempted Murder

Michael Mitchell
Michael Mitchell Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Jurors needed two days of deliberations to convict a 41-year-old jilted Paterson boxer of attempted murder charges for shooting his ex-girlfriend five times and then pistol-whipping her in the face after she refused to take him back.

Michael Mitchell, a 41-year-old light heavyweight, was caught on surveillance video shooting Tishell Jackson at close range and beating her on Belmont Avenue on Jan. 3, 2018 before fleeing, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes noted.

Passaic County sheriff’s officers and Haledon police captured him at an Elmwood Park hotel two days later.

Prosecutors said Mitchell couldn't handle being dumped by Jackson a few months earlier. After unsuccessfully trying to get her to reconsider, he killed her, they said.

Mitchell insisted there was no proof incriminating, claiming that the video wasn't clear.

He also was found guilty of weapons counts – including having a defaced firearm – as well as with making terroristic threats. following a trial in Paterson that lasted a little over a week.

Sentencing was scheduled for May 31 in Paterson.

