GUILTY: 20-Year-Old Sussex County Woman Admits Trying To Hurt Officer During DWI Arrest

A Sussex County woman admitted in court that she tried to hurt a police officer who stopped her for driving drunk, authorities said.

Gabriella Colon, 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and driving while intoxicated, Sussex County Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said in a release on Tuesday, April 4.

Colon, a resident of Vernon, admitted to driving unsafely and “purposely attempting to cause bodily injury to a Vernon Township police officer while that officer was exhibiting evidence of their authority” while under the influence on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, Koch said.

Colon was ordered to serve 12 hours in the intoxicated driver resource center and pay $414 in fees.

Meanwhile, her license has been suspended until an ignition interlock device is installed and for three months afterward.

Colon was represented by Thomas Militano, Esq., and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Sally Anne Monkemeier.

