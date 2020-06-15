GRUESOME: Cresskill Woman Slain, Dumped In Overpeck Creek, Daughter And Older Teen In Custody

A 14-year-old Cresskill girl and a 19-year-old companion were in custody after her mother was brutally slain and her body dumped in Overpeck Creek in Teaneck before dawn Monday, Daily Voice has learned.

The girl's father, who apparently was divorced from the victim, had reported the Florence Street teen missing Sunday night.

An officer on patrol in Overpeck Park off Fort Lee Road later found a vehicle parked near the boat ramp with blood and debris next to it, Bergen County Prosecutor's Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti said.

The license plate was bent, apparently by someone's attempt to remove it, responders said.

Soon after, a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit led officers to the 51-year-old victim's body, found in about four feet of water off the dock, Anzilotti told Daily Voice.

She'd been stabbed several times, he said.

The body was bound, wrapped in a sheet and weighed down with chunks of concrete, kitty litter and other items in a five-pound bucket, Anzilotti said.

Her throat had been slashed, as well, multiple responders told Daily Voice.

Responders descended on the park, where an officer stopped a ride-share car nearby with the girl and the man, 19, inside.

Their relationship to one another wasn't immediately clear.

Anzilotti, whose office is heading the investigation, said he couldn't officially characterize the girl's relationship to the victim because she is a juvenile.

Both were in custody and being interviewed by detectives Monday morning, with criminal charges against the man and delinquency complaints against the girl forthcoming, the chief said.

"There are no other suspects at large," he said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella will be releasing a formal statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, Overpeck Park remained closed.

Responders included Teaneck and Ridgefield Park police, along with the sheriff's office and Teaneck firefighters.

