Grenade Scare At Midland Park Home Proves Unfounded

What turned out to be a harmless grenade shell found at a Midland Park home Saturday morning brought the Bergen County Bomb Squad.

"It had no internal mechanism," Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

"Just an old shell found in our garage while knocking it down," homeowner Megan McCombs said. "[S]till had pin in."

Not taking any chances, Midland Park police summoned the bomb squad to the Rubble Street home around 11 a.m.

