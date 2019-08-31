Contact Us
Breaking News: Drowning Swimmer Revived At Hackensack High-Rise Pool
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Grenade Scare At Midland Park Home Proves Unfounded

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Rubble Street
Rubble Street Photo Credit: Googlemaps

What turned out to be a harmless grenade shell found at a Midland Park home Saturday morning brought the Bergen County Bomb Squad.

"It had no internal mechanism," Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

"Just an old shell found in our garage while knocking it down," homeowner Megan McCombs said. "[S]till had pin in."

Not taking any chances, Midland Park police summoned the bomb squad to the Rubble Street home around 11 a.m.

