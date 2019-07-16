Contact Us
Greek Firefighters Who Battled Blazes In Street Clothes Now Have Gear, Thanks To Ridgefield FD

Jerry DeMarco
“The firefighting brotherhood has no borders,” said Ridgefield Deputy Fire Chief David Brierty (left). Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ron Jeffer
Chios Mayor Manolis Vournous presents gifts to Ridgefield Council President Russell Castelli. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ron Jeffer
At the ceremony donating 16 turnout coats, 19 pairs of turnout pants, four pairs of boots, 4 helmets and three hoods. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ron Jeffer

Firefighters on the small Greek island of Chios have battled blazes in street clothes, with absolutely no protection – but that’s changing, thanks to their colleagues in Ridgefield.

“The firefighting brotherhood has no borders,” Ridgefield Deputy Fire Chief David Brierty said after the borough department donated used gear to Chios’s bravest.

Accepting the 16 turnout coats, 19 pairs of turnout pants, four pairs of boots, 4 helmets and three hoods were Chios Mayor Manolis Vournous and spiritual leader Metropolitan Markos.

“We are very proud to be able to help out our brother firefighters in Chios,” Brierty said. “The gear will be put to good use and keep many of our firefighters safe from harm.”

Among the attendees at Monday’s donation ceremony were borough Council President Russell Castelli, Councilman Jimmy Kontolios and representatives from the offices of the Bergen County executive and state Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese, along with several members of the Greek-American community.

