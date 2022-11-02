Graphic Footage Shows Good Samaritans, Police Dragging Injured Newark Officer To Safety

Newly-released footage shows the terrifying moment one of two rookie, Newark police officers were shot by a sniper Tuesday, Nov. 1 (scroll for video).

The footage apparently captured by neighbors shows a good Samaritan stop her vehicle to help one of the injured officers bleeding from his neck on the ground near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue. She appears to get some type of garment from her vehicle to stop the bleeding as other officers rush over — then gunshots ring out.

Officers kneel on the ground with their wounded partner as neighbors yell for everyone to disperse. The sniper was identified as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange, and captured Wednesday, Nov. 2. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

** WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO DEPICTS GRAPHIC FOOTAGE **

Additional footage released by CBS News New York shows officers dragging the other officer who was shot in the leg to safety. One of the officers was released from the hospital Wednesday, Nov. 2, authorities said. Both officers had about 1.5 years of experience on the job.

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka during a press conference expressed gratitude to the woman and all the residents who showed their support during the shooting.

"The woman who got out of her car and tried to stop the bleeding of the officer and help drag him to safety in the middle of what might have been a gunfight," Baraka said. "This goes against all the narratives that people put out there… about police.

"Our residents have showed several times over and over again they’re willing to to put themselves in the way of police and harm and work collaboratively with police departments to make sure we bring people who are violating the law to justice."

Howard had been wanted in connection with another shooting from last Friday when police received a 911 call from a civilian who reported seeing him in the area of an apartment building at 25 Van Velsor Place, authorities said.

The officers found Howard after pulling into a parking lot behind the building near Chancellor Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.

After a nearly 24-hour manhunt, Howard was captured in the same apartment building that police had been searching after the shooting. Authorities during a press conference refused to elaborate on the circumstances around the arrest.

