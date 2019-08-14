Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford


Breaking News: Paterson Janitor, 38, Sexually Assaulted Youngster, Authorities Charge
'Granddaughter In Trouble': Garfield Detectives Save Would-Be Victim From Losing $7,500

Garfield police
Garfield police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Garfield PD

A thief nearly pulled off a “granddaughter in trouble” phone scam, but Garfield police grabbed him before he could collect $7,500 from the elderly target, authorities said.

Manuel Robinson, 39, of Hazelton, PA, told the would-be victim his granddaughter in Florida had been arrested the night before and needed the money for bail, Lt. Richard Uram said Wednesday.

After following Robinson’s instructions to send the cash to a DeWitt Street address in Garfield, the intended spoke with his granddaughter, Uram said.

She immediately called Garfield police Wednesday morning, the lieutenant said.

Detectives Michael Latona and Dennis Serritella intercepted the money as it was being delivered to its intended destination, Uram said.

Robinson was seized, charged with theft and released pending a court hearing, he said.

