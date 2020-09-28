Grand Closing: Paterson PD Raids Bars For Prostitution, Underage Drinking, Hookahs, Drugs

Prostitution, loud music and fights both inside and outside a Paterson bar brought vice-squad detectives who arrested the owner, two managers and three others, authorities said.

Corona Bar on Totowa Avenue was one of two gin joints raided and closed by city authorities over the past week following undercover operations, they said.

The bar had been illegally operating after hours, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said, adding that police also found a 17-year-old girl there during a raid.

Arrested on prostitution-promoting charges were owner Alfonso Martinez, 55, of Fair Lawn and managers Alexia Wallace, 34, of Westfield and Joselie Conse-Valerio, 34, of Paterson the director said.

Also taken into custody were Kirchi Mendoza, 21, of Paterson, and Pamela Estevez, 26, of Carteret on prostitution-related charges, and Madelyn Castillo, 20, who was accused of selling cocaine to an undercover detective.

An 18-year-old employee, Katherine Ortiz-Valdez of Perth Amboy, was cited for underage drinking, while the 17-year-old was taken to police headquarters for her own safety before being released to a parent, Speziale said.

Police also seized $578, he said.

Also raided by the Paterson Police Narcotics/Vice/ABC unit following citizens’ complaints was Casanova’s Bar and Lounge on Union Avenue.

Speziale said detectives found two underage female patrons drinking illegally, illegal illegal hookah smoking indoors, no entertainment license, no pool table license and various ABC administrative violations.

Issued a dozen violation notices each owner Wilson Tavera-Reynoso and managers Marilu Carranza and Guillermo A. Carranza, the director said.

Police also seized $6,144 in proceeds from what Speziale said were illegal hookah sales.

They’re forwarding and are forwarding several social-distancing violations that police found at both businesses to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges, he added.

