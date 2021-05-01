GOTCHA! Newark Police Nab Man Accused Of Stealing 4 ATM Machines

Police in Newark have arrested a man they say stole four ATMs within the past two months.

Leonardo Aquino, 34, and an accomplice were caught on surveillance footage sawing a machine from its base and stealing it from a laundry room on Lincoln Ave. on Nov. 22, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Aquino, of Newark, was also one of four men who stole a machine from outside Speedy Tires on Adams Street on Dec. 8, Ambrose said.

Three days later, Aquino and two accomplices were caught on surveillance footage stealing the ATM from Magua Mini Mart on Park Avenue, authorities said. Cash from the store’s register and four cigarette cartons were also stolen, Ambrose said.

Aquino stole the last ATM from Gentlemen’ Barbershop on Elm Street with an accomplice on Dec. 12, police said.

Two of the four thefts involved the use of a silver 4-door Audi reported stolen out of Linden, police said.

Aquino was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of burglary tools.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about other suspects is asked to contact the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

