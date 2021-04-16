GOTCHA! Man Wanted For Killing Beloved Dad In Jersey City BJs Parking Lot Captured In Florida

A 35-year-old man wanted for gunning down a 34-year-old dad in a BJs parking lot in Jersey City was captured by U.S. Marshals officers in Florida this week, authorities announced Friday.

Ariel Dumit, of New Port Richey, Florida, is facing murder and weapons charges in the Feb. 28, 2021 killing of Christian Parra, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Dumit was captured Thursday afternoon in New Port Richey by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Central District of Florida with assistance from of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Suarez said.

Dumit was being held in Florida pending extradition to New Jersey.

Police responded to the BJ’s Parking Lot on Marin Boulevard and Second Street on Feb. 28 around 8:20 p.m., where Christian Parra was found with a gunshot wound to the torso, Suarez said.

Parra was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the torso, and died of his injuries at the hospital at 9 p.m. the prosecutor said.

More than $26,300 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Parra's family as of April 16.

Parra leaves behind his daughters, Lena and Ava, his son, Sir, and his wife.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the torso and the manner of death to be homicide.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit, the Jersey City Police Department, the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Central District of Florida, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office for the investigation and arrest.

