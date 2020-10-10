Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
GOTCHA! Fugitive In NYC Home Invasion Captured Off Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
Read More Stories
Fouad Abudayya
Fouad Abudayya Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

Wood-Ridge police captured a Passaic County fugitive wanted in a Bronx home invasion after he made an illegal turn over Route 17, authorities said.

Fouad Abudayya, 20, of Bloomingdale was carrying a loaded rifle when Lt. James Witkowski and Officer Mark Torsiello stopped his 2017 Nissan Sentra on the Moonachie Avenue overpass near the Fiesta, law enforcement officials said.

Smelling a strong odor of pot, they got Abudayya’s consent to search the vehicle and found a .380-caliber carbine with a loaded magazine, along with cash and several pair of pricey sneakers believed stolen during a home invasion, they said.

Abudayya remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack and extradition proceedings on an NYPD warrant.

Wood-Ridge police charged him with weapons possession, receiving stolen property and money laundering.

