GOTCHA! Fugitive In Jersey Shore ShopRite Stabbing Surrenders, Prosecutor Says

A 37-year-old man wanted in a Jersey Shore stabbing surrendered to authorities over the weekend.

Michael Stallworth was on the lam since July 26, when he stabbed a man in the Brick Township ShopRite parking lot, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Chief of Police James Riccio said.

The Seaside Heights resident is being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Brick Township police found the 44-year-old victim suffering a gunshot wound in the back around 4 p.m. July 26 in the parking lot of the Route 70 ShopRite, Billhimer said.

The victim was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

An investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies identified Stallworth as the suspect.

He was charged on a warrant with attempted murder and weapons offenses, before surrendering himself to the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division Sunday.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau and Patrol Division, Lakewood Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division assisted in the investigation and arrest.

