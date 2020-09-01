Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
GOTCHA! Essex Homicide Suspect Captured At Route 46 Hotel

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
SWAT
SWAT Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving FILE PHOTO

A man wanted in an Essex County homicide was captured at a hotel in Wayne before dawn Tuesday, multiple law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

The search began after the suspect ran from a Route 46 traffic stop near Route 23.

Wayne Police Officer Wayne Bush, who stopped the suspect, chased him on foot, then cornered him at the Ramada Inn on Route 46.

A Passaic County Sheriff's SWAT unit responded in case it was needed, but the suspect ultimately surrendered without further resistance.

He was taken to Wayne police headquarters, where he was processed on local charges before being turned over to Essex County authorities.

Among the agencies involved were police from Little Falls, Totowa, Cedar Grove and Fairfield, as well as the New Jersey State Police Aviation Bureau (helicopter).

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes was expected to issue a release sometime Tuesday afternoon or early Wednesday.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

******

