GOTCHA! City Man Caught, Charged With Murder In Paterson YMCA Stabbing

Paterson police arrested a city man who they said stabbed another to death at the YMCA on Friday.

Jasmir Cleaves, 32, was charged with murder and weapons possession following his arrest shortly before 7 p.m., authorities said.

Cleaves had stabbed Gabrae Sams, 29, on the fifth floor of the Y, on Ward Street, around noon Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

No motive was given.

Responding officers valiantly tried to save Sams’s life, responders said.

He was brought by ambulance, with CPR in progress, to the trauma unit at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, they said.

It was the city's 18th homicide of 2021 -- the fifth by stabbing. A dozen others were shot and one was beaten to death.

