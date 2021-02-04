GOT 'EM: 10 New Jersey Johns Busted In Newark Prostitution Sting

Ten johns from across New Jersey arrested in a Newark prostitution sting, authorities said Friday.

A Newark police operation aimed at reducing prostitution in the South Ward began Thursday night and ended Friday morning around East Bigelow Street and Sherman Avenue, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

The following men were charged with solicitation of prostitution, according to police.

William Hazell, 36, of Brooklyn;

Naeem Kornegay, 39, of Cranford;

Tashawn Jones, 37, of Elizabeth;

Rahim A. Brown, 41, of Linden;

Douglas E. Hoffman, 43, of Jersey City;

William Reyes, 54, of Summit;

Curtis B. Pryor, 40, of Elizabeth;

William Perez-Aguirre, 60, of Metuchen;

Nelson A. Meira, 61, of Hillside;

Edward Gomez, 33, of Newark.

“I am pleased that our vice detectives successfully executed this operation to ensure the safety and quality of life of our South Ward residents,” O’Hara said.

“We want to warn people from outside Newark that this is not a place where they can come to commit crimes.”

