Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Goose That Flew Into Car Windshield Dies, Parkway Driver Injured

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A goose was killed after flying into a car windshield Thursday.
A goose was killed after flying into a car windshield Thursday. Photo Credit: Alan D. Wilson/Wikimedia Commons

A driver sustained minor injuries and a goose was killed after it flew into the car's windshield on the Garden State Parkway in Woodcliff Lake Thursday evening.

The bird went through the windshield of a Toyota Corolla near milepost 169.8 around 7:10 p.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The goose was killed on impact and the 27-year-old driver -- from Massachusetts -- was taken to The Valley Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.