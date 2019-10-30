Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEROES: Suicidal Woman, 19, Rescued After Jumping From Palisades In Cliffside Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Google Maps Warn Of Speed Traps: Right Or Wrong?

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Police argue that the global update, which competes with Google-owned Waze, could put or keep more drunk or drugged drivers on the road.
Police argue that the global update, which competes with Google-owned Waze, could put or keep more drunk or drugged drivers on the road. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Police nationwide are concerned that a Google Maps feature that shows their real-time locations around the world could end up seriously injuring or killing civilians – or them.

Last week, iOS users got the ability to report crashes, traffic slowdowns and speed traps across the country, a crowd-sourcing tool that a much smaller number of Android users have had since last year.

Police argue that the global update, which competes with Google-owned Waze, could keep or put more drunk or drugged drivers on the road.

“Revealing the location of checkpoints puts those drivers, their passengers, and the general public at risk,” the New York Police Department wrote in a letter to Google in February.

The National Sheriffs’ Association expressed graver concerns, saying the app risks the safety of officers by telling lawbreakers -- or even terrorists – where they are at given times.

“There is no moral, ethical or legal reason to have the police locator button on the app,” the NSA said.

Where the dispute will go remains anyone’s guess.

Police have been known to ticket those who flash their high beams to warn of speed traps. Several years ago, an Ohio man reportedly had charges against him dropped for holding up a sign that warned: “Check point ahead! Turn now!"

At the same time, there are no known cases of authorities pursuing those citizens who report checkpoint locations on Twitter, Nextdoor or other social media channels.

Unlike Amazon and Facebook, among others, Google hasn’t invoked a free speech defense over the update, which is becoming available to Googlemaps’ reported 177 million-plus monthly active smartphone users (version 5.29 or later on iOS, 10.27.3 or later on Android).

Rather, the company says that informing drivers about speed traps “allows them to be more careful and make safer decisions when they’re on the road.”

Google said the app also lets users alert fellow drivers to branches, tree limbs or other debris in the roadway, as well as to disabled vehicles and lane closures.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.