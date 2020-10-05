Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Two Charged In Cold-Blooded Executions Of Jersey City Rival, Pregnant Woman, Associate
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Good Samaritan, Off-Duty Officer Rescue NJ Turnpike Truck Driver Engulfed In Flames

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jordan Reed stopped to extinguish a fire consuming a truck driver Monday on the NJ Turnpike. Photo Credit: Jordan Reed for Daily Voice
Truck fire on the NJ Turnpike Monday. Photo Credit: Stuart Benjamin for Daily Voice

A Good Samaritan and off-duty corrections officer were among several bystanders who sprung into action to help a truck driver whose body was engulfed in flames on the NJ Turnpike Monday afternoon.

Jordan Reed, a emergency medicine physician assistant with eight years of EMT experience -- was headed southbound when he saw the tractor-trailer cab hit a sign pole about a mile before Exit 12 and burst into flames around 1:15 p.m. in Linden, he told Daily Voice.

Reed pulled over to render aid to the driver -- who was fully-engulfed in flames.

"He had been already removed from his truck by a New Jersey corrections officer who had stopped on scene, and we were able to extinguish him using a blanket that I had taken from my truck and a fire extinguisher provided by a bystander," said Reed, who works in Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill's emergency department.

The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious burns, initial reports said.

The right lane of the inner roadway and left outer lanes were closed, with several miles of traffic backed up on both sides of the highway.

Mutual aid from Rahway and Roselle fire departments was requested.

Reed, of Boothwyn, PA, emphasized the true hero was the corrections officer "who risked his own life to get the driver out of the burning vehicle," he said. "I regret not asking his name while still on-scene.

"The overall coordinated response by local fire, EMS, 2 NJ corrections officers who stopped, and NJ Turnpike Police was excellent in the chaotic situation. 

"They should all be commended for their great work and professionalism. We hope that the driver and all others involved have a full and speedy recovery."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.