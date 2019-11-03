Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

GoFundMe Launched For Maywood Man Charged With Killing Woman Outside Hackensack Party

Mike Gaffney
Mike Gaffney Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

UPDATE: A GoFundMe campaign seeks to raise money toward "fair representation" for a 21-year-old Maywood man charged with killing a 19-year-old Bloomingdale woman who'd been with him at a party in a Hackensack high-rise apartment.

Fund raising for Michael T. Gaffney is necessary "in a world where the media is able to spin anything to match their agenda," Skye Guggino writes in the campaign, which quickly raised nearly $2,300 within an hour after she launched it Sunday afternoon.

Gaffney recklessly caused the death of Francis Victoria Garcia, who was with him in the back seat of a car parked on the top level of a garage at 140 Prospect Avenue before dawn Saturday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

"Compression injuries" were found around Garcia's neck, indicating that asphyxiation killed her -- and not a drug overdose -- according to the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, which conducted an autopsy on Saturday.

The 5-foot-8-inch, 180-pound Gaffney told detectives that they'd taken prescription medication and were having rough sex in her car when she lost consciousness, a law enforcement source said.

City police got a 911 call at 2:14 a.m., Musella said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Gaffney, meanwhile, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

A conviction at trial for second-degree manslaughter in New Jersey can result in a state prison sentence of five to 10 years and a fine of up to $150,000. The convict must serve 85% of the sentence under New Jersey's No Early Release Act.

"I know Mike and he is a good soul," Amy Guggino wrote in the GoFundMe for Gaffney . "I want to support him and his family through this tragedy. I pray for both families and for all of the community during this period of healing."

Michael T. Gaffney

ALSO SEE: A 21-year-old Maywood man was charged with reckless manslaughter Saturday following an autopsy on a 19-year-old Bloomingdale woman who had been with him at a party in a Hackensack high-rise apartment.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/maywood-man-21-charged-with-killing-bloomingdale-woman-in-car-outside-hackensack-party/778636/

140 Prospect Avenue

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

