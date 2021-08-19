Contact Us
Body Of Woman Found In Barrel On Bergen Street Was Carted Out Of NYC Building, Report Says
Goats, Birds Seized In Jersey City Cruelty Incident Possibly Involving Witchcraft

Cecilia Levine
141 Van Horne St.
141 Van Horne St. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Goats and birds were surrendered in an animal cruelty incident Thursday in Jersey City, officials said.

Officers saw the animals in the home at 141 Van Horne St., in the afternoon hours.

Unconfirmed and initial police reports cited possible witchcraft, along with dead and alive animals on the property

"The City is working with the Liberty Humane Society on the safe surrender of the animals," Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. 

The JCPD’s investigation is ongoing.

