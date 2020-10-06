'Go Jump In A Lake': Authorities Verify Bergen Man's Report Of Dumped Mail-In Ballots

A man who reported finding election ballots among mail dumped behind a Bergen County bank told skeptics, critics and other doubters to "go jump in a lake" after the U.S. Postal Service said it has since delivered the bundles and is investigating.

“Just found two to 300 lb of mail dumped in a dumpster behind one of the banks I service. Including at least 200 ballots,” Howard Dinger of Saddle Brook wrote in a Facebook post. “This is the kind of stuff you just can’t make up. And yes it was reported to the local police and the postal police.”

Alerted by Dinger, North Arlington police reported finding "several loose (rubber banded) bundles of mail as described by the caller" on Forest Street behind the Santander Bank on Schuyler Avenue on Friday.

These were "secured accordingly" and turned over the U.S. Postal Service, police said.

Most of the ballots, circulars, magazines, bills and other mail bore West Orange addresses, according to Dinger.

“I found the mail personally and I can vouch for its authenticity," he said.

So could postal authorities.

“The mail you referenced was reported, collected and delivered,” George Flood, a spokesman for the postal service, told NJ.com. “This matter was then turned over to our Office of Inspector General. We are unable to comment further at this time.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's chief counsel, Matt Platkin, said the postal service notified the governor's office of the discovery over the weekend.

"The mail was recovered from the trash receptacle and has been put back in the mail stream,” he said.

Although authorities wouldn't comment further, Dinger was happy to.

“All the people that are pissed off about me posting this are probably postal employees that have done the same goddamn thing. That’s the only reason I can see for being pissed off about my post," he wrote. "So for all those who have a problem with what I posted go jump in a lake.”

