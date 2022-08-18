Gloved Men Snatch Frenchie From Boy During Walk In Newark: Police

Police are on the lookout for a French bull dog named Teddy stolen from his 13-year-old owner during a walk in Newark, authorities said.

The boy was walking his family's pet dog on the 400 block of South 19th Street when a white Jeep occupied by four males pulled up behind him around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The men got out and snatched the dog before fleeing with him inside the Jeep, heading eastbound on South Orange Avenue.

The suspects are each described as Black males who were wearing gloves. The driver of the suspect vehicle also wore a ski mask.

Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of the French bulldog, Ted “Teddy” Dibiase, to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.org/ or through our Smartphone App available at Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

