Glen Rock Train Station Tree Topples

Jerry DeMarco
Timber!
Timber! Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Somewhere in a row of SUVs parked at the train station in Glen Rock was one covered by a fallen tree Monday morning.

High winds with extreme gusts downed trees and snapped branches in various areas of North Jersey overnight. Workers were out removing debris and sawing fallen trees for disposal.

Service on the Main Line wasn't affected by the parking lot mishap in Glen Rock.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

