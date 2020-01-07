Glen Rock Shopping Complex Evacuated, Bomb Squad Called For Suspicious Device Near Kosher Deli

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bomb Squad and a Regional SWAT team converged with police on a Glen Rock shopping complex Tuesday morning after someone found a pressure cooker in a shopping cart near a kosher deli, responders said.

The discovery was made around 10:20 a.m. outside the Rock Farmers Market on Prospect Street.

The complex was evacuated and cordoned off.

Prospect Street was closed in both directions between Saddle River Road and Woodvale Road.

Firefighters and EMS were put on standby.

Arrow indicates the shopping cart where the device was found outside Rock Farmers Market in Glen Rock. Boyd A. Loving

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.