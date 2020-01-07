Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: FBI Busts Paterson Police Sergeant Charged With Stealing Cash During Search
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Glen Rock Shopping Complex Evacuated, Bomb Squad Called For Suspicious Device Near Kosher Deli

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Pressure cooker found in shopping cart in Glen Rock. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo
Outside Rock Farmers Market in Glen Rock. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bomb Squad and a Regional SWAT team converged with police on a Glen Rock shopping complex Tuesday morning after someone found a pressure cooker in a shopping cart near a kosher deli, responders said.

The discovery was made around 10:20 a.m. outside the Rock Farmers Market on Prospect Street.

The complex was evacuated and cordoned off.

Prospect Street was closed in both directions between Saddle River Road and Woodvale Road.

Firefighters and EMS were put on standby.

Arrow indicates the shopping cart where the device was found outside Rock Farmers Market in Glen Rock.

Boyd A. Loving

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.