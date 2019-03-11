Glen Rock Police Work With NH, Massachusetts Colleagues To Pursue Fugitive Burglary Suspect

Glen Rock detectives were working with authorities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to find a fugitive who they said burglarized a borough home.

George N. Spates IV, 30, of Londonderry, N.H. broke into the Nottingham Road residence on Dec. 30, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Working with authorities in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, Detective Sgt. Jim Calaski and Detective Lucas Doney recovered some of the stolen property and obtained an arrest warrant for Spates, Ackermann said.

Spates, who was also wanted in New Hampshire, was believed to be somewhere in Massachusetts, the chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.