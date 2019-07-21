Glen Rock Police Officer Helps Ridgewood Colleagues Nab Vehicle Burglary Suspect

A man suspected of burglarizing a vehicle in Ridgewood Sunday morning was captured by a Glen Rock police officer who spotted him hiding behind a bank.

A witness dialed 911 and gave village police a detailed description of a man who broke into a vehicle parked at the intersection of Passaic and South Broad streets.

The suspect was taken into custody and brought to village police headquarters.

Midland Park police also assisted.

Boyd A. Loving reported this story and shot the photos.

